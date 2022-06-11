Exclusive: New England Revolution 2023-24 secondary jersey leaked

The New England Revolution will don new secondary jerseys during the 2023-24 seasons and The Bent Musket has the exclusive scoop about what they’ll look like.

The primarily-white shirt features a red “sash.” There’s also a jock tag of a tree, which was one of the markers seen when the Revs rebranded. United Healthcare’s logo is printed prominently on the front of the shirt. The look is capped off with red shorts and socks.

The sash, which fades out, will likely get fans excited as they’ve been asking for it since seeing the strikethrough on the new crest. It will be interesting to see if the sash is something we see regularly on Revolution jerseys moving forward.

The new jersey will replace the white “Community Kit” that debuted in 2021. The Revs will continue to wear the blue “Liberty” top from this season.

What do you think of next year’s secondary jersey? Let us know in the comments section below!