Revs happy to have Kessler and Turner back on the field

The New England Revolution are happy to have Henry Kessler and Matt Turner back on the field.

Last Saturday’s game against Inter Miami CF marked the first time that the Revs’ preferred backline played together. In fact, there isn’t a single defender on the Revs roster who has played in every game this season.

The two players who have missed the most time are Henry Kessler and Matt Turner. Both played 90 minutes on Saturday to help the Revs collect their second shutout of the season.

Kessler started at center back alongside Andrew Farrell as he’s done regularly during the last three seasons. The players have a solid understanding of the other’s tendencies, which helps neutralize opponents.

“I think Henry and Farrell share a good relationship on the field,” Polster said during Thursday’s media availability. “Sometimes we leave them one vs. one in the back and Farrell and Henry have to deal with that a little bit and they do a great job with that, so hats off to them and they’ve done that really well.”

While Farrell has played in eight of nine games, Kessler has only played in five (four starts). Polster noted that it was good to have the Kessler in the starting lineup.

“He’s always been solid for us,” Polster explained. “He reads the game really well. He sniffs out danger in certain moments, and he’s good in the air and those things have played a big part in how we play. He’s super good defensively one vs. one.”

Turner has missed eight games as he’s been dealing with a foot injury he suffered during preseason. Turner’s recent return means that he’ll have two months with the Revs before heading to Arsenal.

Polster joked that the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is “okay” before getting serious.

“Turner, you know, he’s okay. He’s okay to have back,” Polster said with a smirk. “He’s a great goalkeeper. He just makes the group feel comfortable. It’s hard to explain but you could tell in the Miami game guys just felt more comfortable on the field. It’s hard to explain but that’s what it felt like to me.”