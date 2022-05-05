Gustavo Bou is “probably a week away” from returning to the Revolution

Gustavo Bou is “probably a week away” from returning to the field for the New England Revolution, according to head coach Bruce Arena.

Bou has been sidelined with a leg injury since the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals against Pumas on Mar. 16. The Argentine striker returned to practice last week but isn’t expected to play against the Columbus Crew this weekend.

When asked if Bou will be available on Saturday, Arena said, “Not likely. Probably a week away.”

Bou’s absence has required others to step up, including 19-year-old Damien “Tico” Rivera.

The Homegrown midfielder turned heads last weekend when he scored his first MLS goal in the first minute of his first start. His 72-minute performance against Inter Miami CF could earn him another start when the Crew visit Gillette Stadium.

Rivera’s teammates are happy that he’s getting an opportunity to play first-team minutes after seeing him perform well during training sessions.

“Obviously, Tico got to show that moment in the game and he’s done that multiple times in training,” Matt Polster said. “He’s arguably one of the most annoying players to play in training. I try and kick him as much as possible so he gets used to it in games.”