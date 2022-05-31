Revolution sign Ben Reveno to first team deal

The New England Revolution bolstered their backline Tuesday morning as the club announced the signing of Revolution II center back and SuperDraft pick Ben Reveno to a first-team contract.

The Revolution selected Reveno with the 52nd overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after spending five years playing collegiate soccer with UC Irvine and UCLA. During his three seasons with the UCLA Bruins, Reveno appeared in 49 matches. In his final season with UCLA, Reveno clocked in 1,570 minutes in central defense and outside back.

Reveno signed a contract with Revolution II on February 17th and appeared in eight matches, where he clocked in 644 minutes of action. Reveno becomes the 7th player to jump from Revolution II to the first team. Reveno recently appeared with the first team during their US Open Cup Round of 16 match against New York City FC. Reveno went on to play 105 minutes in the Revs 1-0 loss to NYCFC.

Reveno’s deal is only one year long, but also includes two additional club years.

When talking about Reveno’s signing, Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo said, “The Revolution’s Pro Player Pathway is designed to give players like Ben the necessary tools they need to develop in our elite environment and prove themselves at the highest levels, and Ben has seized his opportunities. It gives us great pride to now have six players on the first team who entered our system with Revolution II, worked hard, and earned their spot on the MLS roster.”