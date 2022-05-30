Revs relationship advice

For any New England Revolution fans looking for tactical analysis of the team on the pitch, this article isn’t for you.

But some tactics will be discussed. Tactics regarding matters of the heart.

For those who don’t know (basically everyone), yours truly is getting married on Memorial Day. Seeing that the Revs will be on international break, I’ll get some time to rest and relax on a beach south of the border before diving back into covering the club (nah, I’ll probably be asking my wife what formation best suits the Revolution or if Jon Bell truly is the greatest athlete of this generation).

But since I’m getting married, I decided to ask for some advice, and who better to turn to than the Revolution. Also this article will serve as a digital keepsake of my special day.

So while you probably didn’t ask for it, here is some relationship advice from some players in New England.

Both Bell and Arnór Traustason kept it short and sweet. Traustason told me to say yes and amen to everything my wife says to me and Bell told me to make sure that she is always happy.

With both comments being separated by a week’s time, the fact that they work so well together is quite stunning. This advice should keep me out of the dog house and not sleeping on the couch (where I currently am typing this article).

Gustavo Bou also told me that marriage is a big step and congratulated me on the momentous occasion.

“First and foremost congratulations, hopefully you enjoy it and enjoy every step of it, and hopefully you guys, when you are ready, start a family,” he said.

To break the fourth wall here, I never expected Gustavo Bou and my grandparents to have something in common but both mentioned my wife and I eventually having kids before my wedding day. I appreciated the kind words and will do my best to enjoy the special day.

So hopefully the fine TBM readers won’t miss me too much while I take an international break of my own but I’ll take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who take the time to read the work we put out here and look forward to the rest of the 2022 MLS season.