Revolution finally win in Matt Turner’s return

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

The New England Revolution finally put together a complete performance and defeated Inter Miami 2-0 at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. This week, Sam Minton from The Bent Musket joins Sean Donahue to discuss the win, Damian Rivera’s performance, the Revs formation shift and answer listener questions!

Subscribe to Revolution Recap on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts for more Revolution news and interviews with former and current players.

Be sure to check out their sponsor, Golaco Kits (www.golacokits.com), and save 15% off your order when you use promo code REVSRECAP. You can also support the podcast by subscribing to their patreon at https://www.patreon.com/revolutionrecap.