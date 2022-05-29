Worrying trend following New England into international break

The biggest problem for the New England Revolution in 2022 has been closing out games and that problem reared its ugly head on Saturday night.

New England picked up a 1-0 lead thanks to a Gustavo Bou penalty kick goal in the 75th minute. The Revs were 15 minutes away from three points and heading into the international break on a high note.

But moments later a turnover from Omar Gonzalez led to a Philadelphia Union goal and New England ended up leaving the Gillette Stadium field with only one point. The Revs have struggled to close out games and that’s part of the reason why they are towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

This can’t be chalked up to an anomaly any more, Midfielder Sebastian Lletget called the end of Saturday’s match a trend for New England so far this season.

“I mean, it’s a trend this season,” he said. “We do so well against a team that’s very good. We have played against some good teams and we’ve done very well. There’s been positives, but the trend is we leak goals. We just can’t hold that lead for whatever reason. It is what it is, it’s tough. In the locker room, it feels like we lost. I know we picked up a point and we haven’t lost in a while, but we know we should have walked away with three points.”

DeJuan Jones added that the club is still working on closing out games at home but thought that Saturday’s performance was a good one that the team could build off of.

It will be a while before New England can redeem themselves. The Revs next match isn’t until June 12 when they face Sporting KC.