Revolution 1 - Philadelphia Union 1: 3 thoughts

The New England Revolution faced off against the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia Union on Saturday and left with only one point.

It was a battle of offense versus defense as New England had scored the sixth most goals in MLS and Philadelphia had conceded a league-low nine goals. There was also a battle between the sticks as Matt Turner faced off once again with Andre Blake.

Gustavo Bou returned to the starting XI as well as Carles Gil. The back line was comprised of Omar Gonzalez and Andrew Farrell while DeJuan Jones and Brandon Bye were the outside backs. Also in the starting XI was Arnór Traustason and Wilfrid Kaptoum.

The bench was comprised of Matt Polster, Dylan Borrero, Jozy Altidore, Jon Bell, Ema Boateng, A.J. DeLaGarza, Justin Rennicks, Damian Rivera.

So what stood out on Saturday night? Here are three thoughts.

1 - Bou Knows

In a rare turn of events, VAR helped out the Revolution. Jack Elliot was called for a handball and La Pantera was the one to take the penalty.

Bou’s shot beat Blake to the corner and he gave the Revolution a lead. It was Bou’s second goal of the season.

The striker missed two months due to an injury he suffered against Pumas UNAM in the Concacaf Champions League down in Mexico back in March.

Bou said at training that he was still looking to find his rhythm after being out for so long. Playing 90 minutes and scoring a goal must have him feeling quite well and ready to stay in the starting XI.

2 - Many missed chances

The New England Revolution controlled the first half but after 45 minutes, they had nothing to show for it.

The Revs finished the half with 64 percent of the possession and had an xG of 1.32. The chances were there they just didn’t finish the job.

New England racked up 13 shots but only two were on target. With nine corners as well, the Revolution will be disappointed to not have a goal. New England finished with over 20 total shots.

The Union were content with sitting back and challenging the Revs to break through their back line. New England continued to struggle being clinical in the final third and it caught up to them against the Union.

3 - Gifting points

Mistakes have been the killer for New England. Whether it be not marking a man or an errant pass in their own third, the Revs have gifted opponents points and even walked away empty handed at some points.

The culprit on Saturday was unfortunately a familiar one. After Bou scored, Gonzalez sent a ball across his own box and towards his own goal and the Union didn’t let him get away with it. Mikael Uhre blasted the errant ball into the open net just a minute after he came not the pitch.

New England now enters the international break with a record of 4-4-5 and is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Revs next match is on June 12 when they play Sporting KC.