Meny Silva notches first professional goal

It’s safe to say that Meny Silva’s first professional goal was a long time coming.

“It felt amazing,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for a very long time, and it finally came.”

The Cape Verdean had played in six games in 2020 with Revs II and boasts eight appearances so far this season.

Silva found the back of the net thanks to a beautiful ball from Ryan Lima who assisted on the goal. It was the first assist of Lima’s Revs II career.

The 20-year-old then timed his run perfectly and blasted a shot past Joe Bendik. The play was a result of many practice sessions along with Silva and Lima building chemistry.

“In training he plays those balls a lot, so as soon as he took that pass, I kind of read it,” Silva said. “It was just kind of predictable.”

Head coach Clint Peay was impressed by the effort of Silva as well as Lima.

”Yeah well, firstly, great ball in from Ryan [Lima],” Peay stated. “He’s got that vision and that quality to make that final pass, and for Meny [Silva], he’s been in that situation a few times and really hasn’t been able to put the ball in the net, so for him, I think it’s a big confidence booster and he took it well.”

Silva will get the chance to find the back of the net quite soon as Revs II faces off against Inter Miami CF II on June 4.