Revolution preparing for tough game against Philadelphia Union

The New England Revolution will look to head into the international break on a high note as they face the Philadelphia Union.

The Union are at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 6-6-1 record. DeJuan Jones is expecting a tough match on Saturday night.

“They play hard,” Jones said. “They play the same lineup pretty much every game so they have really good chemistry together. We know it’s going to be a tough battle for 90 minutes. The way they press, the way they work together, they’re just a tough team to play against.”

Daniel Gazdag leads the team in goals with seven so far this season.

“He’s a good player,” Jones stated. “He finds good spaces in and around the box. He’s a good shooter. He can shoot from far, he can shoot from close, and he’s a good finisher. We’ll definitely keep an eye on him close to the box, for sure.”

Gustavo Bou is making his return from a leg injury that kept him out of the lineup for a couple of months. Heading into Saturday he said that the team is feeling good.

“Every time we play Philadelphia it’s a tough game regardless of whether we are at home or away,” Bou said. “That’s a tough team that always plays us really tough. We are looking forward to it but we know it’s a huge game and it’s an important one because it gives us an opportunity to win and continue picking up points in the standings. God willing we can get that done and continue to rise in the standings.”

The best way to enter an international break is by getting three points. Defeating an eastern Conference rival such as Philadelphia would just be the cherry on top.