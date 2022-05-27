Meny Silva blasts Revs II past Union 2

Revolution II faced off against Philadelphia Union 2 to kick off Memorial Day weekend and walked away with a 1-0 win. The win was the third straight win for Revs II.

Jacob Jackson was once again in net for Revolution II. He made nine saves including a point-blank save in the 52nd minute and another big save in the 54th. It was his fifth-straight clean sheet of the 2022 season.

The back line was comprised of Colby Quinones, Michael DeShields, Pierre Cayet and Jose Italo with Jake Rozhansky playing in a defensive midfield role.

Along with Jackson, fellow first-teasers Noel Buck made the starting XI with Esmir Bajraktarevic making the bench. Buck was joined in the midfield by Ryan Lima, Michel, and Many Silva.

Marcos Dias was the lone man up top for Revs II.

Lima had the best chance for New England in the 11th minute but sent the ball up and over the crossbar. While he didn’t find the back of the net, he would play a part in Revs II first half goal that gave the team a lead.

Lima provided a perfect ball to Meny Silva who bolted past the back line at the perfect time. Silva was in on net and blasted a shot past Joe Bendik in the 33rd minute.

Revs II entered half time controlling 60 percent of the possession and completed 86 percent of their passes.

Revs II’s first subs came in the 57th minute as Jack Panayotou and Hikaru Fujiwara came on for Ryan Lima and Many Silva. New England made another sub in the 68th minute as Noel Buck came off Trevor Zwetsloot. The final sub in the match came in the 87th minute as Marcos Dias came off for Bajraktarevic

Revs II next match is on June 4 as they take on Inter Miami CF II down in Florida.