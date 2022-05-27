Did the Revs Steal Three Points in Cincy?

Okay, it’s very difficult to ever question how the New England Revolution got three points. Especially after last year when this was the exact type of game they would win regularly and the kind of result they have sorely lacked so far in 2022.

But after receiving a few comments and pushback from this tweet over the weekend, along with 23 likes which seems rather high for my nonsense, I was curious to get more opinions on the matter:

Get on the plane like you stole three points cause I think we did... #NERevs — Jake Catanese (@JCatanese43) May 22, 2022

On one hand, the Revs scored three highlight reel goals thanks to some excellent right sided work from Brandon Bye who notched a hat trick of assists. Sebastian Lletget’s scissor kick, Adam Buksa’s #1 SportsCenter Top10 back heel, and of course the obligatory Tommy Mac banger would lead many to believe the Revs offense is back in full gear and that’s bad news for the rest of the league as New England regains their form from last year.

Adam Buksa makes #1 on ESPN Top 10!!!!!!!! I think I’ve died and gone to heaven!!! #NERevs pic.twitter.com/Urz9S9FG1Q — Shanon Dahlstrom (@ShanonDahlstrom) May 22, 2022

On the other...if we’re being honest, Tommy McNamara’s late winner was a very saveable shot even if it did eventually find the back corner of the net. And while we absolutely take those in New England, this game at Cincy probably should have been a low scoring draw and not a 3-2 highlight filled barn burner of sorts if you believe in such statistics and I do.

Revs-Cincy was a great game for neutrals honestly - a lot of half-to-low scoring chances got converted, there was a lot of tremendous individual play, and late drama in an 89th minute winner. Surely the Revolution were not unworthy of winning the game but at the same time the specific play and goal that did win it...felt more like a keeper mistake than a banger.

So we put it to the staff and to all of you: Did the Revs steal three points or was this a deserved win from the rebounding Shield winners?

Jake C: Absolute Steal

Roman Celentano has done a lot of good so far this season in net for Cincy, but the reason why I think this is a steal is his reaction to the third goal and it’s one that I think he knows he can make not just some of the time, but a vast majority of the time.

Tommy McNamara gives #NERevs the lead late in Cincy!



What a hit from the top of the box. pic.twitter.com/ys6eWnnB7g — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 22, 2022

This is a good shot from our cult hero Tommy Mac, and about as pure of a inside of the foot hit as you are going to get. I’m not sure if Celentano gets screened here or is possibly expecting a left footed shot...but he just outright misses this one as it whizzes by his shoulder. From that distance and angle, I think most MLS keepers should be able to get that over the bar if not just catch it outright and Celentano’s obvious disappointment to conceding that one really tells me all I need to know.

I don’t think the xG in this one lies - Tommy Mac’s winner was a .07 xG chance on a night where neither the Revs nor Cincy totaled a full expected goal. It was a great game and a great win for the Revs, but they definitely stole it. And we’re not going to apologize for it or call the work number.

Seth: A deserved win

The Revolution scored three well-worked goals on Saturday.

The first came when Brandon Bye sent in a cross that Sebastian Lletget finished with a picturesque scissor kick. The second featured some solid passing before Gil find Bye. The right back finds Buksa, who uses a backheel to beat the goalkeeper. The last one featured a great ball to Bye from Maciel. Bye laid it off for Tommy McNamara who scores a long-range effort.

These goals weren’t lucky as they required sharp passing to open opportunities. Sure, the first goal came after Bye picked up a failed clearance, but that only happened because Jones’ shot hit the post. If Jones would’ve scored, it would’ve been the final product after twelve passes that started in the Revs’ defensive half.

You could also argue that McNamara’s goal should’ve been saved, but that happens all the time in soccer. The bigger picture is that the Revs used some good passing to create a nice chance for McNamara.

To me, a stolen win comes via fluke or luck. Did the Revs put on a masterclass on Saturday? No, but that’s soccer. They put in a performance that was good enough to get three points on the road. Sounds like a deserved win to me.