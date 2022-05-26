USOC Recap: Revolution 0 - 1 New York City FC

The New England Revolution returned to U.S. Open Cup action as they traveled to St. John’s University Belson Stadium in Jamacia, New York, as they took on New York City FC in the Round of 16.

NYCFC advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating MLS NEXT Pro-side Rochester NY FC 3-1 thanks to a trio of goals from Thiago Andrade, Héber, and Maxime Chanot. The Revs advanced to the Round of 16 after goals from Carles Gil and Adam Buksa propelled the Revs to a 5-1 trouncing over FC Cincinnati.

There were 10 changes to the starting XI from last Saturday’s 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati. Djordje Petrović returns between the pipes for his second US Open Cup appearance. Ryan Spaulding, Jon Bell, Ben Reveno, and AJ DeLaGarza composed the backline as newly signed homegrown Esmir Bajraktarević, Maciel, and Matt Polster started in the midfield. Damian Rivera, Justin Rennicks, and Ema Boateng were up top for the Revs.

Petrović stood on his head in the 13th minute as Thiago Andrade darted onto the corner kick lobbed into the Revs box and sent a header on frame. Petrović deflected the shot away from the goal as Andrade quickly got onto the rebounded ball and sent another shot on goal. Again, Petrović came up huge for the Revs as he got a hand onto the ball and deflected it to his right to Matt Polster, who cleared the ball off the line. A huge break for the Revolution.

Bajraktarević came close to finding the back of the net in the 44th minute as the 17-year-old homegrown leaped into the air and headed Rennick’s cross on frame. Barraza was unfortunately all over it as the keeper grabbed ahold of the ball.

Some good chances for both sides in the opening half, but neither club capitalized as the game remained scoreless at halftime.

The Revs first substitution came right before halftime as veteran Andrew Farrell entered the match for Jon Bell. Bell, who recently returned from a leg injury, was taken out as he continues to work back to full fitness.

Then a pair of substitutions came in the 66th minute as Gustavo Bou and Dylan Borrero entered the match for Esmir Bajraktarević and Ema Boateng.

Petrović once again kept the Revs hopes alive in the 81st minute as he came off his line to grab a cross that deflected off of AJ DeLaGarza.

Although both sides fought a hard 90 minutes and generated some good chances, the game remained scoreless at the end of regulation, meaning this Round of 16 match was heading to extra time.

Two more substitutions came before the first period of extra time as Brandon Bye and DeJuan Jones entered the match for Damian Rivera and Ryan Spaulding.

Head coach Bruce Arena entered the books in the 93rd minutes as Arena received a yellow card as he continued jawing off at the officiating crew.

NYCFC’s offense strung together a good series of passes in the 94th minute as Taty Castellanos cut the ball back to Héber, who then tapped the ball to Santiago Rodriguez. Rodriguez sent the parking garage roof into a frenzy as he slotted the ball past Petrović and into the back of the net.

The Revs quickly bounced back in the 96th minute as Brandon Bye received Matt Polster’s pass atop the 18-yard-box and as lobbed a pass to Justin Rennicks into the box. Rennicks stretched himself out and got a foot onto the ball as he bounced the ball past Barraza and into the back of the net. Rennicks and the Revolution’s celebration quickly ended as the assistant referee raised their flag for offsides.

The Revs final substitution came before the start of the second half of extra time as Wilfried Kaptoum came on for Ben Reveno.

Petrović’s near-perfect performance ended with six saves for the Serbian goalkeeper.

While the Revolution’s exit will be a tough digest, the Open Cup set the Revolution up for success. Petrović’s two appearances gave the developing goalkeeper a crucial 210 minutes of action that saw the Serbian goalkeeper make eight saves while only allowing two goals.