Brandon Bye and Tommy McNamara named to Week 13’s Team of the Week

Brandon Bye and Tommy McNamara’s efforts in the Revolution’s 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati were recognized by Major League Soccer as the duo featured on the Week 13 Team of the Week.

Brandon Bye was in the running for Player of the Week after notching his second, third, and fourth assist of the year as the 26-year-old right back assisted on all three goals in Cincinnati. The first time the defender had a hat-trick of assists.

While Bye was not named Player of the Week, he was one of the three defenders to feature in the Team of the Week’s starting lineup. Bye now has two goals and four assists on the year.

Bye was not the lone Revolution name to make the Team of the Week, as Tommy McNamara featured on the bench. McNamara netted his first goal in 2022 in the 89th minute as he propelled the Revs to a 3-2 win on the road. McNamara now holds one goal and one assist on the year.