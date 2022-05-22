Revs coach compliments Bou’s return and Borrero’s debut

New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena was happy with the play of Gustavo Bou and Dylan Borrero in Saturday’s 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati.

Bou entered at halftime to make his first appearance since Mar. 16. The veteran striker replaced Sebastian Lletget, who was experiencing hamstring tightness. Arena said that this was purely precautionary because the team “discovered [it] is not a problem.”

Bou operated on the left but became the center striker when Adam Buksa departed in the 80th minute.

“Gustavo did well,” Arena said. “Gustavo looked like a real veteran out there, so that was a real positive.”

Borrero made his Revs debut in the 64th minute when he replaced Damien Rivera. The 20-year-old midfielder roamed the right side before moving to the left. Arena believes that these minutes were an important part of Borrero’s development.

“Dylan, for his first game, did well,” Arena said. “Obviously, he has to get used to this league, our team, all of that. A little bit of a gamble bringing him in at that time but we need to get him on the field. He’s going to be a good player. For the first game, I thought it was pretty good.”

Borrero scoring here would’ve been a lot of fun #nerevs pic.twitter.com/j5MaNl6BB9 — Seth (@SethMan31) May 22, 2022

Brandon Bye echoed his coach’s thoughts, saying, “It’s great to have Gustavo back. Dylan [is] an explosive player. [I’ve] yet to see too much from him, but [I’m] looking forward to seeing him on the field in the future.”