Matt Turner called up to United States Men’s National Team

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner received some good news Friday afternoon as he was one of the twenty-seven names selected by Gregg Berhalter for the last slate of home games ahead of the 2022 World Cup this winter.

Turner was one of three goalkeepers selected by Berhalter. Turner will join Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath and Manchester City’s Zach Steffen. Turner was also one of ten Major League Soccer players called in by Berhalter as Aaron Long, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Djordje Milhalovic, Cristian Roldan, Paul Ariola, Jesús Ferreria, and Jordan Morris will also join the USMNT.

The group will convene in Cincinnati before their first match on June 1st. An international friendly against Morocco at TLQ Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, UniMas, and TUDN. The USMNT will then travel to Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City to host another international friendly against Uruguay on June 5th at 5:00 PM ET on FOX, UniMas, and TUDN.

The USMNT kickoff the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage on June 10th as they host Grenada at Q2 Arena in Austin, Texas at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, UniMas, and TUDN. The US will close out the international break with another Nations League group stage match on June 14th as they host El Salvador in Austin at 10:00 PM ET on FS1, Univision, and TUDN.

Turner has had an impressive run on the international level as he holds a 12-2-2 record with the USMNT over 16 caps, where he has amounted 11 clean sheets. Turner’s success with the USMNT was crucial to the US qualifying for the World Cup as he held four clean sheets over his eight appearances in qualifying. He has made over 100 appearances for the Revolution since signing as an undrafted free agent in March of 2016 and has 24 clean sheets to his name.

When talking with the media, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said, “We are excited to get the group back together as we prepare to compete against two fellow World Cup participants and begin the defense of our Concacaf Nations League title. With the World Cup six months away, we aim to maximize these opportunities and continue to progress as a team. We are looking forward to experiencing the incredible support of our home fans for the last time before we represent them in Qatar in November.”