What have Revolution players noticed about Dylan Borrero?

20-year-old Columbian midfielder Dylan Borrero came to the New England Revolution with some large shoes to fill. After the departure of Tajon Buchanan to Belgium, the Revs have been lacking a dynamic player who can take on defenders on the wing.

The former Atletico Minerao player arrived in New England last week and was a full participant in training this week with the team. He has the potential to make his first appearance with his new club on Saturday as the Revolution face off against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

With Revolution fans still waiting to get their first look at Borrero, The Bent Musket attended training on Thursday and got to ask some players about their first impressions of the youngster.

“Yeah, I mean he’s a very energetic guy,” Sebastian Lletget said. “He just has a good aura man. He has good energy. Like since the first 10 minutes of meeting him, he’s been great.”

The compliments continued when talking about Borrero’s performance on the field.

“And on the field, obviously, he’s a very technical player, quick, and I think he’s going to gel so well with this group,” Lletget stated. “And it just adds another element to our game. So, I’m very happy about it. I’m very happy about him joining the group and I think it’s going to go well for him.”

Striker Justin Rennicks said that Borrero is a “top class” player and that he actually reminds the 23-year-old of himself when he was younger.

Jacob Jackson got to see plenty of Borrero in training on Thursday. The goalkeeper was working after practice with Borrero and other Revs players who were taking shots on himself and Djordje Petrović.

“He always has a smile on his face, Jackson said about Borrero.

The goalkeeper added that he is always putting shots in the top corner.

“I’m just like ‘wow, that’s amazing,’” Jackson stated. “Especially coming as quick as he did. He’s already been a big improvement to the team so I’m glad to have him here.”

Bruce Arena stated that Borrero’s ability to play extended minutes is “limited” but fans have a chance to see what he can do in a game on Saturday.