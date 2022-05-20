Gustavo Bou’s abilty to play extended minutes “limited”

Gustavo Bou hasn’t played since the New England Revolution were sent home from Mexico in disappointing fashion as PUMAS UNAM defeated the MLS side in penalties to advance in the Concacaf Champions League, but he has been training with the team and is inching closer to a return.

The striker has only appeared in two MLS matches this season and has yet to register a goal. During his absence, Adam Buksa has caught fire and Justin Rennicks secured the first goal of his MLS career in a string of starts. Buksa currently leads the way in terms of goals for New England with six so far in MLS play.

Bou has been training with the team and The Bent Musket was present at training on Thursday and Seth Macomber captured the striker taking shots after training.

Gustavo Bou is taking shots at training #nerevs pic.twitter.com/vKxzMycN8I — Seth (@SethMan31) May 19, 2022

Bruce Arena also met with the media on Thursday and talked about how Bou has looked at training.

“Well, they’ve looked good in practice,” Arena said when asked about Bou and Dylan Borrero. “It’s nice to have Gustavo [Bou] back on the field. It’s still early for him, he’s been away a long time. So, his ability to play extended minutes is obviously limited, as it is with Dylan [Borrero]. And we’ll make a decision tomorrow if they’re part of our travel squad.”

While Arena said that the decision would be made on Friday, the official Twitter account for the team sent out a tweet on Thursday evening indicating that Bou MIGHT return this weekend.

So Revolution fans may be able to see Bou return as soon as Saturday when New England squares off against FC Cincinnati for the second time in two weeks.