Colby Quiñones called up to Puerto Rico National Team

Revolution II defender Colby Quiñones received a call up to the Puerto Rico National Team for an upcoming pair of upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches.

Quiñones has previous experience with the Puerto Rico U-20 team yet has never appeared for the senior team. Puerto Rico opens Nations League competition on Thursday, June 9th, as they take on the Cayman Islands on the road. Puerto Rico wraps up the June portion of the Nations League competition on Saturday, June 12th, as they host the British Virgin Islands. No times or locations for the matches have released.

The Bedford, New Hampshire-native joined the Revolution Academy ahead of the 2017-18 season and made 65 appearances across the Revolution youth teams.

Ever since his arrival, Quiñones has been a trailblazer. He was one of the first four members to join the Academy Residency program in 2019 and became the first active Revolution Academy member to make a professional appearance.

Quiñones signed a professional contract with Revolution II on November 30th, 2020. The 19-year-old defender has appeared in 40 matches for Revs II and has clocked over 2,200 minutes of action across USL League One and MLS NEXT Pro.