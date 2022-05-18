Revolution Player Collaborative donates $20,000 to The Theater Offensive

The Revolution Players Collaborative announced the next recipient of their $20,000 grant. Boston-based organization, The Theater Offensive, was chosen by the RPC for its work transcending artistic boundaries, celebrating cultural abundance, and dismantling oppression by displaying liberating art by, for, and about queer and trans people of color.

The Theater Offensive’s Director of Institutional Advancement, Cheyenne Myrie, said, “The Theater Offensive is grateful to have a partnership with the New England Revolution, their players, and their supporters. This gift will help us to continue to provide supportive and creative environments for queer and trans youth and artists of color throughout Boston.”

“Black Players for Change is thrilled to work alongside The Theater Offensive to uplift queer and trans people of color through liberating art.”, said Black Players for Change President and co-founder Earl Edwards Jr.

The RPC’s donation to The Theater Offensive raised the total amount the group has donated to grassroots efforts in New England to promote social equity and dismantle systemic racism.

When talking about the milestone, Edwards Jr. said, “I’m excited for our collaborative fund to have reached the $100,000 donation mark as we continue to bridge society’s racial equality gap and we’re proud to stand as allies with TTO as they develop the next generation of leaders within their important movement.”