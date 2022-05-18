Dylan Borrero: “I think those experiences will help me a lot here”

Expectations are high for Dylan Borrero as he joins the New England Revolution in the middle of the 2022 MLS season.

The Columbian midfielder joins a struggling New England squad that is towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference Standings. The Revs are currently 3-3-5 and sit in 11th place in the conference.

“I think it’s a team where I’ll be able to show my style of soccer,” Borrero said about joining New England. “I think I’ll have more opportunities to play here, with a little more freedom in the sense of playing my style. I’m very happy to be part of this great team.”

The midfielder has 50 professional appearances so far in his career and has three goals and five assists to his name. Borrero recently made 10 appearances in the 2022 Campeonato Mineiro, logging one goal and two assists en route to the state title with Atletico Mineiro.

Starting off as a midfielder, Borrero transitioned to playing more on the wing as he grew as a player. It sounds like he will be playing on the left flank as that is where he has been training since arriving in New England.

Well, I think I feel comfortable on the left wing,” Borrero said. “The trainers have spoken to me about playing that position and I think that’s where I’ll be most comfortable.”

Borrero’s time in Brazil was valuable. He played with one of the best clubs on the continent and the 20-year-old believes his time with Mineiro will help him in New England.

“I think it was my intensity in the attack and defending,” he said when asked what he learned while playing for Mineiro. “I think that I can switch from attack to defense very quickly. I think the conditions in Brazil are incredible in the coaching, tactics, and physically. I think those experiences will help me a lot here.”

Revolution fans won’t have to wait too long to possibly see Borrero out on the pitch. New England plays FC Cincinnati on Saturday.