Adam Buksa called up to the Polish National Team

On the heels of a brace in the Revolution’s 2-2 draw against Atlanta on Sunday, striker Adam Buksa received word that he will join the Polish National Team for the upcoming UEFA Nations League group-stage matches.

The Polish National Team will open the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage on June 1st as they host Wales at 12:00 PM ET. Poland will then play the next two matches on the road as they take on Belgium on June 8th at 2:45 PM ET and the Netherlands on June 11th at 2:45 PM. Poland will close out the international break as they return home to host Belgium on June 14th at 2:45 PM. All four group stage matches will stream on ESPN+.

Buksa has made seven appearances for the Polish National Team as the Kraków-native netted five goals. Buksa’s efforts were a part of Poland’s recent run during qualifying that saw Poland qualify for their second consecutive World Cup.

Luckily, Buksa’s call-up will not pose much of a challenge for the Revs. It appears Buksa will miss the June 12th match against Sporting Kansas City and possibly miss the June 15th match against Orlando.

Buksa was not the lone MLS player to receive a call-up. Charlotte FC forward Karol Świderski and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina will also join the Polish National Team in June.