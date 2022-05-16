Adam Buksa named to Week 11’s Team of the Week

New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa received recognition from Major League Soccer as the Polish striker featured on Week 11’s Team of the Week! His first appearance on the team since 2021’s Week 32.

Buksa earned this recognition for his efforts in Sunday’s 2-2 draw on the road against Atlanta United, which saw Buksa net two goals in the 30th and 55th minutes.

Buksa has been on a tear as of late as he extended his goal-scoring streak to six games with eight total goals spanning the streak. More impressively, five of those eight goals came exclusively from headers.

Since arriving in January 2020, Buksa has appeared in 72 matches for the Revs and has notched thirty-four goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Adam Buksa will look to continue his hot streak on Saturday, May 21st, as the Revs travel to TQL Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati at 6:00 PM ET.