Adam Buksa has “definitely improved a lot” since joining MLS

Adam Buksa has scored in his last six games across all competitions, making him as hot as any striker in Major League Soccer.

Buksa collected two goals on Sunday as the New England Revolution tied Atlanta United 2-2. This was his second brace of the week as he scored twice in the Revs’ 5-1 U.S. Open Cup win over Cincinnati FC. Buksa now has six league goals, ten when considering Open Cup and Concacaf Champions League.

Perhaps more impressive is that Buksa has the most open play goals in MLS since 2020 as his total of 24 is two better than Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. His 28 league goals put him even with Ola Kamara for third-best in that span.

Buksa admits that he’s improved a lot on his journey to becoming one of the league’s best strikers.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot since the beginning of 2020,” Buksa said.

Although he declined to go into specifics because “right now it’s not the right moment right after the game against Atlanta,” Buksa reiterated that he has “definitely improved a lot.”

The striker did note that his success is closely tied to his teammates. Sunday’s goals were assisted by Carles Gil and Sebastian Lletget, but there are several players on the team capable of providing succulent service.

“If you look closely at my goals that I’ve scored the last couple of games, most of the assists I believe came from Sebastian and Carles,” Buksa said. So, these are the main manufacturers and why I keep scoring. These assists that they’ve delivered and that they’ve been delivering so far are great. And for me, it’s easier and they make my life easier in terms of scoring goals.

“But not only them, we have many, many players who are great at delivering balls, like DeJuan [Jones], Ema [Boateng], Brandon [Bye], Arnór [Traustason], there’s many, many players on the team who can do that. Yeah, hopefully, there is more to come.”

With the World Cup set to kick off this winter, Buksa admits that he can’t help but think about the possibility of representing Poland on soccer’s biggest stage. But that opportunity will only come if he continues to perform at the club level.

“There’s many, many months until the first game of the World Cup,” Buksa said. “It’s a big, big dream for me to be part of the national team for the World Cup roster. But in order to find myself there, you need to prove game by game that you deserve that spot.”