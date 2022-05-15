Recap: Revolution 2 - 2 Atlanta United

The New England Revolution returned to MLS action in a Sunday matinee inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they took on Atlanta United. The Revs looked to build off of a dominant 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati while Atlanta United came into Sunday’s match holding a 12-game unbeaten streak at home dating back to last August.

There was one change to the lineup from the Revs previous MLS outing against Columbus as Ema Boateng made his first start for the Revs since April 23rd.

While not a part of the eighteen-man roster, newcomer Dylan Borrero traveled with the team to Atlanta.

The former Athlético Minero midfielder arrived in New England on May 13th. Borrero did get some training in before the team departed for Atlanta.

Atlanta looked prime to get on the board as Tommy McNamara’s foul on Andrew Gutman in the 10th minute gave Atlanta a free-kick right outside the Revolution’s box. Thiago Almeda was the one to take the free-kick as he cleared the right side of the wall and curved a shot towards the left side of the net.

Matt Turner once again did Matt Turner things as he leaped to his right and got his hands onto the well-struck free-kick and kept the game level at 0-0.

Almada wasted no time exacting his revenge as a deflected shot landed at his feet as he outmaneuvered the Revolution defense and put to the right side of the goal past a diving Turner and into the back of the net.

Not a good sign for the Revs as they hold an MLS regular-season record of 0-2-1 in 2022 when their opponents score first.

Brandon Bye attempted to get the Revs on the board in the 21st minute as he sent a well-placed ball into the box towards a dangerous Adam Buksa. Unfortunately, Atlanta’s defense was alert as they cleared the ball before Buksa got a touch onto it.

Buksa’s impressive run of games continued in the 30th minute as a through ball from Carles Gil directed the Polish striker to the left side of Atlanta’s box.

Former Revolution goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth came off his line and positioned himself to take on Buksa. Buksa turned towards goal and sent a shot right at Shuttleworth. Luckily for Buksa, the ball slipped between Shuttleworth’s legs and into the back of the net to level the game at one apiece. Buksa’s 30th-minute equalizer extended his goal streak to six games. Buksa’s goal also gave Carles Gil his sixth assist of the 2022 campaign. Tying for second place in assists across Major League Soccer.

Buksa’s offensive efforts continued in the second half as a perfectly timed pass from Sebastian Lletget in the 55th minute found Buksa in the box.

Franco franticly tried to race back and put pressure on Buksa, but it was not enough as Buksa roofed the ball into the top left corner of the goal as Shuttleworth went low and put the Revs up 2-1. Buksa’s 55th-minute goal gave him his second brace in as many games.

Atlanta quickly responded in the 63rd minute as Luiz Araújo easily broke through the Revs backline.

Araújo easily netted his second goal of the MLS season as his shot sailed over Turner and into the back of the net.

The Revs first substitution of the day came immediately after the goal in the 64th minute as Maciel made his fifth appearance as he replaced Ema Boateng. Arnór Traustason made his fifth regular-season appearance as he came on for Sebastian Lletget in the 79th minute.

Tommy McNamara came close to giving the Revolution the lead in the 87th minute as his left-footed shot towards the left side of the goal bounced off the post and away from goal. A frustrated McNamara received a yellow card in the 87th minute after committing a foul on Marcelino Moreno.

The Revs final substitution came in stoppage time as Justin Rennicks came on for McNamara.

Matt Polster received a yellow card in stoppage time after fouling Thiago Almeda. Polster’s booking puts him over the limit as he will be suspended for the next game due to yellow card accumulation.

Atlanta’s late pressure wasn’t enough as the final whistle sounded. Each side earned a point as the match ended with a 2-2 draw. Atlanta extends their unbeaten streak at home to thirteen games.

A road point gives the Revs a 3-5-3 record as they sit in 11th place of the Eastern Conference with 12 points.

The Revs return to action on Saturday, May 21st, as they travel to TLQ Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati at 6:00 PM ET.