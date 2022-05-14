Recap: Revolution II 1 - 0 Toronto FC II

Clint Peay and Revolution II headed north of the border as they faced Toronto FC II as they looked to overcome a disappointing 4-0 loss to Crew II at home last Sunday. Revs II entered Saturday’s contest in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 12 points on a 3-1-2 record.

Revs II looked to get back to their winning ways while also seeking revenge against TFC II. Revs II traveled up north on October 29th, 2021 looking for three points and a spot in the 2021 USL League One playoffs. However, a 62nd-minute goal from Paul Rothrock extinguished Revs II’s playoff hopes as a 1-0 loss kept them out of the picture.

This was the first meeting for both clubs in MLS NEXT Pro, but both clubs are familiar with each other as they met four times as members of USL League One. Revs II held a 2-2-0 record against TFC as all four games have been 1-0 shutouts.

There were two changes to the starting XI from last Sunday’s loss as rookie goalkeeper Jacob Jackson and Sean O’Hearn return to the lineup.

Forward Ryan Lima received the game’s first booking after being handed a yellow card in the 28th minute after committing a foul on TFC II midfielder Steffen Yeates.

Yeates nearly put TFC II on the board in the 41st minute as his right-footed shot from outside the box bounced off the post and away from the net.

There were a few close chances from both sides in the opening half, but neither side was able to convert as the game stayed level at 0-0 at the end of the first forty-five.

Newcomer Marcos Dias put the team on his back in the 47th minute as he quickly fired Michel’s pass from the left side of the box to the right side of the goal and into the back of the net. Dias netted his first goal since arriving in New England on April 29th.

A pair of Revs II substitutions came in the 68th as Colby Quiñones and Meny Silva came on for Lima and the goal scorer Dias.

Pierre Cayet received a yellow card in the 59th minute. His first of the year.

First-team midfielder Noel Buck entered the match in the 77th minute as he came on for Jake Rozhansky. A final pair of substitutions came in the 82nd minute as Michael DeShields and Hikaru Fujiwara came on for Esmir Bajraktarevic and Michel.

Toronto attempted to get themselves in the closing moments, but it wasn’t enough as Revs II held on to the 1-0 lead and clinched their fourth win on the season. Jackson earned his third clean sheet of the season after making two saves.

Sunday’s win propelled Revs II up to second place in the East with 15 points on a 4-1-2 record. Revs II return to action on Sunday, May 22nd, as they travel to NKU Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati at 5:00 PM.