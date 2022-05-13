Revolution and NYCFC to meet in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Just 24 hours after a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati in the Round of 32, the Revolution learned who their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 opponent will be. The Round of 16 draw was conducted Thursday night on ESPN+’s Futbol Americas, as hosts Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez assisted Open Cup Commissioner David Applegate.

The Revolution were apart of the Northeast Region alongside MLS-combatants New York Red Bulls, Charlotte FC, and New York City FC. All four Northeast clubs applied to host in the Round of 16, which made things interesting as Herc stepped up to the bowl. With all clubs wanting to host, the first two balls selected will be the two teams to host. Herc began shuffling the balls and selected the first ball to determine the H1 slot.

It was the New York Red Bulls. Not a good sign as the Revs only possessed a 33% chance of getting a home game in the Round of 16. Those hopes quickly faded as Herc revealed reigning MLS Cup Champions NYCFC drew the H2 slot. Things went from bad to worse as Herc revealed Charlotte FC drew the A1 slot. That meant it was a rematch of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals as the Revs will look for revenge as they face NYCFC on the road.

The Round of 16 match between NYCFC and the Revs will take place on Thursday, May 26th, as the Revs travel to Belson Stadium on the campus of St. John’s University to take on NYCFC at 7:30. May 26th’s game will stream nationwide on ESPN+.

Furthermore, if the Revs are to advance to the next round, they will automatically be on the road again as the winner of NYRB and Charlotte FC have hosting rights.