Yannik Oetll loaned to Hartford Athletic

Revolution II goalkeeper Yannik Oetll is on the move as a Twitter post from USL Championship-side Hartford Athletic announced they have acquired the German goalkeeper on loan for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Oetll joined Revolution II back in July of 2021 after spending four years at the University of Central Florida. Oetll led the UCF Knights to three straight NCAA tournament appearances while also being voted as the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year in his final three seasons with the Knights. Before joining UCF, the Munich-native made 15 appearances across the German lower divisions. 12 of which came with FC Augsburg II.

While Oettl had not appeared in net for Revs II in 2022, he made three appearances in 2021 as he conceded six goals on the 12 shots he faced.

Hartford Athletic currently sits in 12th place of the USL Championship standings with a 1-6-1 record and a goal differential of -6. In the announcement post from Hartford Athletic, Oettl says, “joining Hartford Athletic is a very exciting opportunity for me…I fit well into the system that Coach Watling and his staff have put into place.”