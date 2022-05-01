Recap: Owen Goal gives Revs II the win

Revs II faced off against a star-studded Inter Miami CF II on Sunday afternoon. It was a beautiful day for soccer and Revs II took home three points thanks to an own goal.

Revs II trotted out a lineup featuring first-teamers Justin Rennicks, Jacob Jackson, and Noel Buck.

The lineup for a sunny Sunday ☀️



Revs II fans were also treated with the opportunity to see Romeo Beckham and Harvey Neville appear for Inter Miami CF II.

It took 25 minutes for Revs II to get involved in the attack. Off of a corner, Andre Zuluaga made a great reaction save to keep the game tied up but an own goal courtesy of Noah Allen in the 36th minute gave Revs II the lead heading into half time. It was a solid half for Zuluaga with three saves.

Revs II controlled most of the half getting nine shots (three on goal) in the first half. They also had 54.1 percent possession. Jackson didn’t even need to make a save.

Entering half time both coaches were left with some decisions to make. The referee was handing out cards quite liberally. Sean O’Hearn and Noel Buck received cards for Revs II while Lawson Sutherland and Braxton Taghvai-Najib received yellow cards for Inter Miami CF II.

At half time, Ryan Spaulding and Jack Panayotou came into the match for Justin Rennicks and Jose Italo. While the service could have been better Rennicks didn't have a great performance.

On the other hand, Spaulding made an immediate impact. He showed great skills on the ball and displayed some fancy footwork to get by a Miami defender and blasted a shot on net in the 49th minute.

Marcos Dias and Michael DeShields entered the match in the 62nd minute and Dias immediately made an impact earning a penalty kick in his debut with Revs II. Dias blasted a shot to the bottom left corner but Zuluaga made a great diving save for Miami. Dias came on for Ryan lima and DeShields entered the match for Sean O’Hearn.

Dias showed the ability to make quality runs and looks to be a promising prospect for the Revs. He was constantly a threat in the box and nearly scored his first goal. In just over 30 minutes of play, he was able to get four shots on net and had an xG of .97.

After going down with an apparent injury, Meny Silva replaced Jake Rozhansky in the 78th minute. Rozhansky was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Revs II was able to get pressure in the final third but a mix of poor luck and poor finishing contributed to the lack of a conventional goal. While recording 27 shots, only seven were on target.

Revs II is now 3-2-0 and faces Columbus Crew 2 on May 8.