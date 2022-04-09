Recap: Revolution 2 - 3 Inter Miami

Bruce Arena and the New England Revolution looked to get back to winning ways as they traveled to DRV PNK Stadium to face last-placed Inter Miami CF. They were unable to find three points on Saturday.

There were two changes to the lineup from last Saturday’s loss to the Red Bulls. Brad Knighton remained in net as Ryan Spaulding, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, and DeJuan Jones filled out the backline. Tommy McNamara and Matt Polster played deep in the midfield as Carles Gil stayed in the middle. Justin Rennicks manned the top as Arnór Traustason and Sebastian Lletget played on the wings.

A beautiful display of offense from the Revs in the 11th minute gave New England a 1-0 lead. Jones drove down the right side of the pitch and sent the ball inward, where it met Rennicks, who tapped it past the keeper and into the back of the net for his first MLS goal.

Miami wasted no time as Ariel Lassiter got the 1-on-1 advantage over Spaulding and sent the ball inward to an unmarked Leonardo Campana, who leaped into the air and headed the ball past Brad Knighton minutes later.

Miami again found the upper hand as their counterattack caught the Revs defense off guard in the 23rd minute. As the defense shifted to the right, Robbie Robinson sent the ball across the box to an open Leonardo Campana, who netted a brace in just 23 minutes of play.

Jozy Altidore replaced Tommy McNamara at the half, who picked up a yellow card in the 19th minute and came close to picking up a second towards the end of the first half.

A pair of substitutions came in the 57th minute as Ryan Spaulding and Arnór Traustason exited as Ema Boateng and Omar Gonzalez entered. Spaulding exited after appearing to have some discomfort in his hip.

Luck came the Revolution’s way in the 65th minute as Rennicks was taken down inside the box by Damion Lowe. Gil was the one to step up to the spot for the Revs.

Nick Marsman dove to his right as Gil buried the penalty into the right side of the net.

Damian Rivera made his first appearance of the year as he came on in place of Rennicks in the 83rd minute.

Just as it looked as if the Revs were going to escape Fort Lauderdale with a point, disaster struck. Bryce Duke drove his way down the left side of the box and in as he sent a low cross inward. Knighton attempted to get his hands on it but could not fully gain control as Leonardo Campana tapped the spilled ball from Knighton into the back of the net to put Inter Miami up 3-2 in the 88th minute.

With Saturday’s loss, the Revs lose their fifth consecutive match across all competitions and fell to thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference with a 1-4-1 record. The same opening record they had under Brad Friedel in 2019.

The Revs will look to overcome their early-season struggles next Saturday as they host Charlotte FC at 7:30 PM ET.