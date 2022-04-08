Carles Gil recommends more yellow cards to protect players

One constant in MLS is opponents trying to take stars out of the game by using physicality. Carles Gil is no stranger to getting fouled left and right.

So far this season, Gil has been fouled 17 times this MLS season. 11 of those have come in Gil’s last two games.

New England’s previous opponent, The New York Red Bulls, are known for their physical style of play. Heading into the matchup, New York was averaging 22.25 fouls a game. The Red Bulls fouled the Revs 23 times in the prior match.

Gil met with the media on Thursday ahead of New England’s game against Inter Miami CF on Saturday afternoon and was asked if any more can be done to protect players such as himself from constant fouling.

“Yeah, I don’t know, maybe protect players but also sometimes the yellow cards,” he said. “Using the yellow cards is better to sometimes stop those kinds of tackles or falling every time and stopping the game. But it’s the referee who decides. I’ve received some tackles – not only me. I think the refs can help so that we can play without so much stoppage.”

In 2021, MLS handed out an average of 3.85 yellow cards a game. So far this season, MLS is averaging 3.55 yellow cards a game with over 1,200 yellow cards being handed out so far in 2022.

Fans will be keeping an eye on Gil as the New England Revolution face Inter Miami CF on Saturday afternoon. Hopefully the midfielder will leave the pitch with a few less bruises after the beating he has taken the past few games.