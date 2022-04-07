Gustavo Bou scheduled to return in “a few weeks”

Bruce Arena sat down with Zolak & Bertrand Thursday afternoon for his weekly chat with the duo on 98.5 The Sports Hub. During their interview, the trio discussed things related to the Revs and the outside sports world.

After venting on the current delay of offsides calls and the usage of VAR and talking about newly signed keeper Djordje Petrović, Arena dropped a nugget of information regarding the status of striker Gustavo Bou.

After joking with Zolak & Bertrand about promising more goals last season, Arena went on to talk about how the team is unhappy with how the season has gone but went on to emphasize how there is still plenty of time left to right the ship.

“We can only get better,” Arena said. “We’ll get better. We’re going to get Bou back in a few weeks, we’ll have Buksa back, and it’ll get better. Believe me. We’re not happy where we are right now, but we know we have a number of games to get better, and we will. We’ll turn it around.”

Amongst the reassurance of righting the ship, Bruce snuck in that striker Gustavo Bou could remain out of action for a few weeks. Bou has not seen action for the New England Revolution ever since he exited the second leg of the CCL quarterfinals against Pumas in the 71st minute after appearing to be in some discomfort.

The Revs return to action on Saturday. April 9th, as they take on last-placed Inter Miami CF at 3:00 PM on ESPN. Gustavo Bou is listed as “questionable” for the match with an upper leg injury, yet Bruce Arena’s comments suggest it’s unlikely we will see him suit up Saturday.