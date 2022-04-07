Esmir Bajraktarevic and Noel Buck named to Generation Adidas Rising XI

After a two-year hiatus, Major League Soccer announced its Generation Adidas Rising XI list on Thursday. The list highlights youth players who are on the cusp of becoming big-time stars within the league. Past editions of the Rising XI included top international names like Gio Reyna, Weston McKinnie, and Brenden Aaronson.

Amongst the list of potential-filled prospects were two names Revolution fans are familiar with as midfielders Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic were named to the Rising XI.

Buck has been with the Revolution since joining the Academy at 12-years-old. After an impressive start with Revolution II in 2021, Buck signed his first professional contract with Revolution II in June 2021.

Buck was one of two players to appear in all 28 USL League One matches for Revs II in 2021, as he ended the year with five goals and one assist. After an impressive year with Revolution II, Buck became the second-youngest homegrown signing as the 16-year-old signed with the first team in January 2022.

Bajraktarevic has seen a meteoric rise ever since joining the Academy’s residency program in August 2021. Bajraktarevic made 11 appearances for Revolution II in 2021 as he ended the year with one goal over 457 minutes of action.

Bajraktarevic became the second-youngest signing for Revolution II as he put pen to paper in November 2021. Bajraktarevic has also gained national attention as he featured in a United States U-20 camp earlier this year.

One thing for certain is that Buck and Bajraktarevic have had tremendous starts to their professional careers in New England and will most certainly continue to improve over the coming years.