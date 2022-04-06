Revolution Sign Serbian Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović

On Wednesday the New England Revolution announced that they acquired Serbian Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović for an undisclosed fee from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Čukarički. Petrović signed a three-year MLS contract with the club that includes a one-year club option,

“Djordje is a welcomed addition to our roster. He is a young goalkeeper with excellent physical qualities and potential,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “His play in the Serbian SuperLiga has been impressive, and we feel he has a great future with our club.”

Petrović played 86 games with 33 clean sheets and a 0.99 goals-against average across all competitions over three seasons with the Serbian club. In his first full season with FK Čukarički in 2020-21, he tallied a 20-7-7 record along with 18 clean sheets.

On the international stage, Petrović owns one appearance for the Serbian Men’s National team, collecting a clean sheet in his senior debut in a friendly against the Dominican Republic on Jan. 25, 2021.

“He’s very athletic, he’s tall, he’s brave, he makes saves and I’m looking forward to working with him and see if I can improve him,” said goalkeepers coach Kevin Hitchcock to CBS Boston.