Gustavo Bou and Jozy Altidore are dealing with injuries

The New England Revolution have a pair of injured strikers in Gustavo Bou and Jozy Altidore.

Bou’s last game was on Mar. 16 when he contributed 71 minutes against Pumas in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals. The Argentinian didn’t play against Charlotte FC or the New York Red Bulls. The ailment has been classified as an “upper leg” injury.

Head coach Bruce Arena was asked for an update on Bou after Saturday’s 1-0 loss. He said, “He has an injury. He’ll be back soon. I don’t know exactly when, but he’ll be back soon.”

Altidore’s injury is more recent as he went 45 minutes against the Red Bulls. On the post-game show, assistant coach Richie Williams explained that Altidore picked up “a bit of an injury in the first half.”

When The Bent Mukset’s Sam Minton asked Arena if he had an update on Altidore, the head coach said, “No. I don’t.”