Revolution 2 - Inter Miami CF 0: 3 thoughts

The New England Revolution returned home to Gillette Stadium looking to return to the win column after a 3-2 loss to D.C. United.

It was a beautiful night at Gillette Stadium with a packed house looking to watch the revolution get revenge on Inter Miami CF and hopefully build some momentum. New England lost 3-2 down in Florida.

It was a big day for the Revolution as Matt Turner returned to the net. Also, Homegrown player Damian Rivera received the first start of his MLS career.

In case you haven't heard, @headdturnerr is back in the Starting XI. Let's ride. — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 30, 2022

But just like the Revs, let’s not waste any time and get into the three thoughts from the match.

1 - Tico Time

Rivera got his first start and wasted no time making an impact. In the first minute, with his first shot on net, Rivera scored the first goal of his career. A debut couldn't have started better for the Cranston, Rhode Island native.

After excelling with Revs II in 2021, Rivera’s hard work paid off. The 19-year-old scored six goals with the second team last year.

Rivera started 2022 with Revs II and got to a hot start scoring three goals in three games.

The youngster showed great quickness on the ball and was able to get into space in his first MLS game. Still, he showed some nerves whether it be launching a cross or not being on the same page with a teammate. Still, for a 19-year-old he showed great confidence with the ball at his feet and patience at times to let the play develop.

Rivera finished the night playing 72 minutes and recorded 46 touches while completing 23 out of his 29 passes. He also earned two fouls.

With how well he has performed, Revolution fans should expect to see him stay with the first team.

2 - Turner Time Returns

In his return, Turner looked like he hadn't missed a beat. He showed his great instincts and why he is headed to Arsenal in the summer.

Turner completed over 85 percent of his passes along with making three saves.

With Turner in net, the back line looked more confident and also had one of their better performances of the season. While Miami had some chances on the counterattack, New England was able to stifle those chances.

Near the end of the first half, Miami had one of those chances, and fans saw the difference Turner makes. The goalkeeper made a great read to come off his line and stop Miami in its tracks.

While it will only be for a short time, Revolution fans will enjoy having Turner back in net before he heads to England.

3 - Three’s Company

The second goal scored by New England was a story of threes. The Revs were able to dominate possession in the attacking third and it paid off.

DeJuan Jones ended up with the ball at his feet and he made some magic happen. He sent a beautiful cross into the box and Adam Buksa headed it home.

Buksa has been on fire scoring three goals in his last three games. His ability in the air makes him a threat whenever he is in the box and he showed that once again on Saturday night. Since coming to MLS, he has the most goals scored with his head.

Adam Buksa now has 12 headed goals since he entered the league in 2020. Taty is the next closest with 8. #NERevs — Seth (@SethMan31) May 1, 2022

The assist from Jones was also the third of the season. The left back has been superb this season and showed a ton of confidence attacking defenders.

And with that, the Revs took home an important three points. New England is now 3-1-5 in 2022 and plays the Columbus Crew in another home match at Gillette Stadium on May 7.

After a rough start to the season, New England took a positive step in the right direction.