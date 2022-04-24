Revs desperately searching for consistency in 2022

Unfortunately for the New England Revolution, the only constant they have had this season is losing games.

After losing to D.C. United 3-2, New England fell to 2-5-1 on the season. Their .88 points per game are currently the worst in the Eastern Conference.

This is the polar opposite of what Revolution fans saw last season with the team lifting the Supporters’ Shield and breaking the regular-season points record set by LAFC in 2019. New England was constantly grinding out wins and finding three points by any means necessary.

So what has changed in less than a year? Well, Tajon Buchanan is gone and Matt Turner is headed to Arsenal in the summer. New England has also had to deal with a chaotic schedule, wild weather conditions, and injuries to key players.

But for center back Henry Kessler, the consistency has been missing so far this season.

“We just need to be consistent,” Kessler said in response to being asked if things are moving in the right direction. “I feel like that’s the one thing we haven’t been this season.”

Polster also mentioned that New England has lacked the consistency that they had last season. Last season, it took New England until the last game of the season to lose five games. They reached that feat in the first few months of the 2022 MLS season.

“We just need to move past this as quick as possible and focus on Miami,” Polster stated.

The only way New England will get out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference is to start consistently picking up points. If the club continues to play as they have so far in 2022, they are destined for a disappointing season.

The Revs return home to play Inter Miami CF on Saturday. New England will be looking to get revenge at Gillette Stadium after Miami defeated the Revolution 3-2 two weeks ago down in Florida. Three points would be a great way to start building consistency and getting the season back on track.