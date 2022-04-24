Revolution discuss source of frustration after losing 3-2 to D.C. United

The New England Revolution lost 3-2 to D.C. United on Saturday night in a game that can best be described as frustrating.

The Revs struck first as Brandon Bye scored his second of the season in the sixth minute. D.C. responded with three goals before halftime, giving the home side a 3-1 lead.

Revs captain Carles Gil went to his bench after D.C. United’s third goal in a display of passion, but we don’t know what he said.

Here’s a longer video of Carles Gil speaking to the #NERevs bench after DC’s third goal pic.twitter.com/hFbfknlFKx — Seth (@SethMan31) April 24, 2022

Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was asked about the moment during his post-game press conference. His answer provided limited insight as he remarked, “Well, that’s between us. Just talking about some things on the field that we need to get better, obviously. And he needs to communicate with some of the players.”

When asked about Gil’s performance, Arena stated that he “played a good game,” noting that the attacking midfielder always has “a bullseye on his back.” The head coach said the Revs “need other players around him to step up a little bit more, to take a little bit of pressure off Carles.”

The Revolution ultimately lost 3-2 to D.C. United, dropping to 2-5-1 on the season. It’s a disappointing start for the team that set a single-season points record last year.

When asked about the mood in the locker room, Damien Rivera commented, “Obviously, guys are upset. In the locker room, it’s not too exciting in there. But, you know, guys, we blame ourselves and stuff but I think we just have to keep going and we have to keep proving ourselves.”

The Revs already have five regular season losses, which is the same amount they had in all of 2021. Matt Polster thought back to last year as he looked to explain the Revs’ current frustration.

If #NERevs fail to come back in this one, it will be their 5th MLS loss of the season. It took until the final game of last year, in a match where the Revs had nothing to play for, for the team to reach 5 losses. — Sean Donahue (@SeanLDonahue) April 24, 2022

“I think the frustration is just building from not consistently playing well week in and week out,” Polster said. “I think we’re playing a really good game and then we’re not playing such a good game. And we’re playing a good game and not such a good game. So, we need to get back to what we were doing last year, where our not-so-good game was at least getting us a point.”

“This year, it seems to be the opposite, where we’re dropping points consistently and that’s not good enough because I know what this group is capable of. We have way too much talent in that locker room. And those guys are upset, as they should be.”

There’s still plenty of the season left, as the Revs are just eight games into a 34-game schedule. All eyes now shift to next weekend’s home game against Miami FC.

“I think we’re way too talented to be where we’re at,” Polster said. “It is what it is. We just need to move past this as quick as possible and focus on Miami.”