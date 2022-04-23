Recap: Revolution 2 - 3 D.C. United

The New England Revolution visited Audi Field in the nation’s capital Saturday night as they looked to build on recent success after snapping a five-game losing streak across all competitions.

For the first time in 2022, the Revs used an unchanged lineup as Bruce made no changes to the starting XI from last Saturday’s 2-1 victory over MLS newcomers Charlotte FC. Henry Kessler returned to the squad after being left out of the eighteen as he recovered from a minor leg injury. Andrew Farrell reached another milestone as his inclusion in the Starting XI gave the 30-year-old defender his 300th start for the Revolution across all competitions.

While not in Saturday’s eighteen, Revolution newcomer Djordje Petrović made the trip to Washington DC. Petrović arrived in New England on Thursday and practiced with the team on Friday before the team departed for DC. The 22-year-old Serbian goalkeeper signed a three-year deal with the Revs on April 6th.

DC United was without their leading scorer, Ola Kamara, after the 32-year-old forward served a one-game suspension after picking up two yellow cards in the opening forty-five minutes of their 3-2 loss to Austin FC in their previous match.

Ema Boateng got the offense rolling in the 6th minute as he drove up the left flank and sent a cross into the box. Justin Rennicks faked Brad Smith to leap into the air as Rennicks dummied the ball to Carles Gil. Gil cut the ball back to a darting Brandon Bye, who sent a laser of a shot past a diving Jon Kempin and into the back of the net. Bye netting his second goal of the year as the Revs got off to a quick lead on the road.

But Taxi Fountas was at the right place at the right time in the 26th minute as Matt Polster’s attempted headed clearance landed at his feet as he pulled back a shot and sent the ball past Knighton and into the Revs net to bring the game level at 1-1.

The defensive woes continued in the 39th minute as give-and-go passing between Julian Gressel and Fountas led to Fountas sending a cross to an unmarked Michael Estrada, who headed the ball into the back of the net to give DC United a 2-1 lead.

Cab service was well in effect at Audi Field as Fountas found his second goal of the match in the 43rd minute as Fountas chested down Chris Durkin’s lobbed pass and easily diced through the Revs defense as he rocketed a shot into the top right corner of the net. A bad look for the Revs as three unanswered goals gave DC United a 3-1.

Frustration was clear to see amongst the squad. Especially with Gil, who appeared to yell at the Revs sideline after DC’s third goal. A disappointing first half as the Revs thought their early-season woes were in the past.

Gil shrunk the Revs deficit to one in the 86th minute as his free-kick bombarded the DC box as it took a deflection off Adam Buksa and into the back of the net. Buksa’s second goal in as many games breathed some life into the Revs as they drew closer to escaping DC with a point after a disastrous first half.

Buksa and Kessler received yellow cards after a rough encounter with Jon Kempin that saw the duo wrestle with the keeper to gain possession of the ball for a quick restart. It was too little too late as the Revs suffered a 3-2 loss on the road.

Saturday’s disappointing loss to DC sees the Revs record fall to 2-5-1. The Revs currently hold the lowest total points per game as they sit at 0.88 points per game. With Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati playing on Sunday, the Revs could drop to last place in the Eastern Conference.

The Revs will look to change the tides next Saturday, April 30th, as they host Inter Miami CF at 7:30 PM.