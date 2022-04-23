Gustavo Bou is getting close to returning from injury

We now have photographic evidence that Gustavo Bou is getting close to making his return to the field.

The Argentine striker was last seen in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals against Pumas. He played 71 minutes before exiting with a leg injury. Bou has missed four league games and isn’t expected to play against D.C. United today.

On Friday, physical therapist Franco Bombicino posted a video on Instagram of Bou running. Bombicino also posted a series of pictures that featured a caption that said “Black Panther is back.” On Apr. 14, head coach Bruce Arena told Zolak and Bertrand that Bou was “a week or two away.”

This picture of Gustavo Bou has the caption “Black Panther is back” #NERevs pic.twitter.com/HNNaolOKE1 — Seth (@SethMan31) April 22, 2022

Bou has proven to be a prolific attacker since joining the New England Revolution in July of 2019, having collected 29 goals and 14 assists in 64 league appearances. He hasn’t gotten on the scoresheet in 2022 in the three appearances he’s made across all competitions