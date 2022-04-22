Djordje Petrović begins his New England Revolution career

Djordje Petrović has arrived in New England and will begin training with the Revolution on Friday.

First day in the for our newest GK! pic.twitter.com/jFZbfEdHvF — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 21, 2022

Petrović played 86 games for FK Čukarički and tallied 33 clean sheets and boasts a .99 goals against average across all competitions. In his first full season as a starting goalkeeper in 2020-21, Petrović went 20-7-7 with 18 clean sheets.

Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena met with the media on Thursday and while he has yet to fully participate in training, Arena is hopeful that Petrović will do well in a New England Revolution uniform.

Tomorrow will be his first day of training and we’ll get a better feel for him,” Arena said. “We’ve seen, obviously, in the recruitment of players, he’s a very promising young goalkeeper, good athleticism, good size, and great potential. So, we need to see him in our setting before we draw any kind of conclusions, but my guess is he is going to be pretty good.”

Petrović joins New England at an interesting time for goalkeepers. Matt Turner is preparing for a move to Arsenal in the summer and the starting job is up for grabs. The 22-year-old has a great opportunity to make a name for himself.

While it’s unknown when Revolution fans can expect to see Petrović on the Gillette Stadium field, they will be patiently waiting for him to make his debut.