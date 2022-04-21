Revs to host FC Cincinnati in US Open Cup Round of 32 matchup

The New England Revolution will face off against fellow MLS-side FC Cincinnati in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup as the fourth-round draw took place Thursday afternoon.

Former Revolution forward Pat Noonan will return to Gillette for the first time as a head coach. Noonan was appointed as FC Cincinnati’s head coach in December of 2021 as he took over for interim coach Tyron Marshell, who took over after the firing of Japp Stam in September of 2021. Noonan has led Cincy to a 2-4-1 record through his first seven games at the helm,

The Round of 32 match against Cincinnati will be the first US Open Cup game for the Revs since their loss to Orlando City in the Round of 16 in 2019’s tournament.

The Revs have had some pretty good luck in the US Open Cup. Many will remember the 2007 run, which ended with the Revs hoisting the trophy. They were also runner-ups in the 2001 and 2016 tournaments. FC Cincinnati’s greatest Open Cup run came in 2017 when the then lower division club made it all the way to the tournament semifinals and lost to the New York Red Bulls.

Per Jeff Lemiux, the Round of 32 matchup against FC Cincy is set to take on May 11th at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff slated for 7:00 PM. Information on purchasing tickets for the match will be released by the Revs soon.

The Revs hold an all-time record of 3-1-0 against FC Cincinnati as the revs hold a +3 goal differential. Their lone loss to Cincinnati came in March 2019 as Cincy picked up a 2-0 win over the Revs inside Gillette Stadium.