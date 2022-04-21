“He sees passes that some guys don’t see”: Clint Peay impressed with Ryan Lima

Ryan Lima scored a wonderful to kick off his Revolution II career. The ball almost seemed to defy gravity and the laws of physics as it dipped into the back of the net.

Here's a better angle of the OUTREAGOUS goal from @NERevolution2's win earlier today, what a hit! pic.twitter.com/HJVNn5mue0 — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) April 18, 2022

“First of all, what a goal, great strike,” Revolution II head coach Clint Peay said. “He’s got the talent to be able to do that obviously.”

It was Lima’s second appearance for the second team. Along with the goal, the Brazilian has drawn four fouls.

While Lima has gained attention for the goal that he scored, that isn’t the area of his game where Peay has been most impressed by.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve noticed about him is his creativity,” said Peay. “He sees passes that some guys don’t see, his ball control under pressure.”

Lima’s goal was pretty impressive, especially when you consider that Peay stated he hasn’t reached full fitness yet.

“Just needs to get fit, kind of get used to the speed of play here and get fit and I think we’ll be able to see more and more of that as the season progresses,” Peay said.

Lima will look to continue to play well as Revs II heads to Florida to play Orlando City B. While it is the first road trip of the season, Peay didn’t stress the importance of traveling and talked about the mindset of the team on these “business trips.”

“To be fair, we haven’t really discussed the idea of being on the road, but our expectations for the guys who are returning players is that we look at it as a business trip,” said Peay. “We’re going to go down and try to be responsible off the field and make sure that we’re getting proper rest and nutrition and go about our business of trying to win a game and moving the needle individually for our players and collectively as a group. That will be the mindset as we travel to Orlando.”

Revs II plays Orlando City B on Saturday and will look to maintain their undefeated 2022 MLS Next Pro season.