Esmir Bajraktarevic called-in to US U-20 camp

Revolution II midfielder Esmir Bajraktarevic will return to the United States Under-20 team as he and twenty-one other names received invites to the upcoming US U-20 camp at the end of April. This marks the second camp call-up for the 17-year-old midfielder, as he was the youngest player rostered in the January camp.

Bajraktarevic has seen a meteoric rise on the club and international level ever since joining the Revs Academy residency program in August of 2021. He made 11 appearances with Revolution II in 2021, which led to the midfielder signing his first professional contract with the club in November of 2021.

Bajraktarevic has appeared in all three of Revolution II’s MLS NEXT Pro matches in 2021.

The upcoming U-20 camp will run from April 22nd through May 1st as the team trains at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, as the United States U-20 program prepares for the upcoming Concacaf U-20 Championship, which will serve as qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.