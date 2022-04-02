Revs looking to bounce back against NYRB

Life for the New England Revolution hasn’t been great as of late.

The club has had to deal with injuries to key players such as Matt Turner, Gustavo Bou, Henry Kessler, and Andrew Farrell and had an epic collapse in Concacaf Champions League play. After losing to expansion-side Charlotte FC, it seemed like the perfect time for a break.

The Revs returned to training this week and some familiar faces were back on the pitch. Farrell and Kessler were both out on the field which will be a boost to New England’s back line.

It’s good to be back,” Brandon Bye said on Friday. “It’s good to get some training in. We had a hectic schedule for a while there and it’s good to get everybody back together. Some guys getting off of injuries and stuff like that. We have a good stretch of games coming up and we are looking forward to it.”

The Red Bulls are having an impressive season so far as they are 2-1-1 in league play and sit in 5th of the Eastern Conference table. New England has found success against their Empire State rivals as they have the opportunity to win their fourth consecutive victory over the Red Bulls, a feat that has only happened twice in club history.

“It’s always a tough game,” Bye said. “They are a good team. They are going to fight for 90 minutes and give all they have. We are looking forward to the opportunity but it’s going to be a tough one for sure.”

New England’s back line has been a problem area for the club this season with Kessler and Farrell having extended absences. For Bye the solution is as simple as working together and keeping the ball out of the back of the net.

“Yeah, stop giving up goals,” Bye said about the message the back line has been receiving. “It’s simple really. We have to be together more as a team, as a back line. We went over it, we saw some mistakes, we saw some opportunities to grow and that’s what we will do.”

Saturday night is the perfect opportunity for New England to put a rough and chaotic start of the season behind him. A win against the Red Bulls will put those struggles in the rearview mirror, and get New England’s 2022 MLS season back on track.