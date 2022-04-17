Bruce Arena: “It’s been absolutely a crazy start to the season”

Finally, the New England Revolution, have won an MLS game.

The Revs defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 on Saturday evening and got their MLS season back on track. After disappointing defeats to the New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami, and Real Salt Lake, New England got a much needed three points.

While one win is sure to brighten the mood of the fan base, Revolution fans will be hoping that the wins can keep coming and that New England can climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

“We’ll try to figure that out,” Bruce Arena said when asked about how to maintain this form throughout the season. “We’ve done it before. So, there’s no reason to believe we can’t do it again.”

Just like last year, New England was able to rely on striker Adam Buksa to find the back of the net. He scored his first goal of the season eight minutes into Saturday’s match.

While fans began to ponder leading up to the match if it was time to be concerned about New England, Arena said he wasn’t worried about the club’s dip in form.

“But I haven’t been too overly concerned about the recent events, because some of it was just freaky stuff,” Arena stated. “I think the game that we really got beat was the game against Charlotte, when we played them whenever it was, three weeks ago. The Red Bull game was just a fluke and last week is another example, we should get a point. We should have a point against Red Bull. And then the horror shows against Salt Lake here, was just, we’re playing in a blizzard. I think every game we’ve had this year has been challenging for the weatherman.”

Conditions weren’t exactly ideal on Saturday night as the rain fell from the sky over Gillette Stadium. Still New England was able to grind out the win against Charlotte.

“It’s been absolutely a crazy start to the season,” Arena concluded. “So, I can’t explain it, but I do know that there’s a lot more games ahead, so you can’t be getting too high or too low at this point.”

Similar to Arena, midfielder Matt Polster wasn’t too concerned about the Revs losing streak. He even stated that he thought New England had played well the entire season.

“I think we played well the whole season,” he said. “I think we’ve just fallen short mentally in small moments. And that’s the difference between winning games and losing games. So, we just need to keep the intensity. I think that’s what we need to focus on most right now. It’s just keeping that intensity, because I think the players that we have are more than capable of winning games on a consistent basis.”

Now New England will be looking to build off the win and hopefully string a few together. Next up is a trip to the nation's capital to face D.C. United on Saturday.