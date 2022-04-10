Justin Rennicks scores first goal of MLS career

Saturday was a bittersweet afternoon for New England Revolution striker Justin Rennicks.

The striker got his second straight start in 2022 and he didn’t let it go to waste. He tallied the first goal of his MLS career but New England would up losing 3-2.

Rennicks played 83 minutes before being replaced by Damian Rivera. Besides scoring the goal, the 23-year-old also won a penalty, had 24 touches, and completed 75 percent of his passes.

“Getting the goal was great,” he said. “You know, it’s been a long time coming. It’s been four years now and I’ve just been waiting to get that goal, so I finally got it.”

Rennicks also added that the goal is the result of a lot of hard work and dedication.

“I knew it was going to come at some point, it was just a matter of when,” he stated. “So, I was glad to go out there and get it today.”

Head coach Bruce Arena was also pleased with the performance of the striker.

“Rennicks played a good game, played really hard,” he said. “Obviously, scored the first goal of his career, worked really hard, was fouled for the penalty kick. So, you know, he’s one of the players on the day you’ve got to give a lot of credit to, so I thought Justin [Rennicks] did a real good job.”

The goal comes at a perfect time for Rennicks. With Gustavo Bou injured, and Jozy Altidore still looking to find full fitness, the 23-year-old seems to have a spot in the match-day lineup guaranteed at the moment.

On a Saturday full of lowlights, Rennicks was a bright spot for New England. He will look to maintain this level of play when the Revs return home to play Charlotte FC on Saturday.