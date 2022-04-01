Matt Turner opens up about his foot injury

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner opened up about his foot injury for the first time. In an interview with Dan Roche Turner detailed the extent of the injury to the media.

“After the game in Minnesota against Honduras, I developed a bit of tendinitis in my foot,” he told the CBS Boston reporter. “It was because the tissue in my foot was frozen and I was running back and forth to stay warm,” he said of that frigid evening. “All the running on frozen tissue sort of expedited the process of tendinitis, but that was only like three or four days I was sidelined when I met up with the Revs out in LA and so I wasn’t training.”

Turner only had one day of training before playing in a closed door friendly. Turner said he was asked if he wanted to play in the friendly and he said yes as he is passionate about playing for New England.

A more serious injury ended up occurring in the friendly against LAFC.

“A few minutes into the game a back-pass was left short,” Turner said. “I came to clear it and someone left their foot in. I cleared the ball and kicked the bottom of their foot and got the hairline fracture in a small bone in my foot.”

There have already been questions asked of the federation for playing a game in such hostile conditions. Two Honduran players were treated for hypothermia during the match.

“His injury has nothing to do with frostbite,” said Berhalter about rumors of frostbite causing the injury. “If you have been following their (New England) preseason, following their games, you will know exactly when it happened. It was a play in one of the games. It is unfortunate and hopefully, he is going to be back soon but we are going to miss him this window.”

Bruce Arena said this week that he hopes that Turner will return to training within the next two weeks

Update: Seth Macomber of The Bent Musket was able to report the timeline and specifics of the two injuries.

Just to clear things up: Turner developed tendinitis in his left foot after the #USMNT game. He got a hairline fracture in his right foot after a closed-door friendly with #LAFC #NERevs — Seth (@SethMan31) April 1, 2022

The Bent Musket has yet to receive comment from US Soccer. If any comment is received the story will be updated.