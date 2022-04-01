United States Draws Group B With England, Iran, UEFA Playoff Winner

The United States Men’s National team will be competing this winter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as members of Group B along with England, Iran, and the UEFA Playoff Winner between the Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine matches still to be decided.

Group B is set:









The USMNT’s first match will be against the UEFA Playoff winner on Monday, November 21st. The England match is currently slated for the Friday after Thanksgiving on the 25th and the group stage wrapping up on Tuesday the 29th. Knockout stage games begin December 3rd with the Final on December 18th.

If Wales advances out of the playoff it would mean Iran would be the lowest in the FIFA rankings at 21 after topping their Asian qualifying group over South Korea. Wales would be making their second World Cup ever and first since 1958, Scotland their ninth overall but first since 1998, and Ukraine their second tournament after their 2006 quarterfinals run on debut.

This will not be an easy task for the USMNT and Matt Turner in goal in particular against stars like England’s Harry Kane and potentially Wales’ Gareth Bale. Iran allowed just four goals in their ten final round qualification matches and could have a lot of local support. However a win in their opener would set the USA up well to get out of the group and while this could be one of the most contested groups on the field I don’t think this qualifies as the Group of Death.

Adam Buksa and Poland will square off against Lionel Messi and Argentina as well as Mexico and Saudi Arabia in Group C. Canada’s long awaited return to the world stage will see Tajon Buchanan in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia. Should Costa Rica advance in their playoff against New Zealand, they would round out Group E with Spain, Germany, and Japan.