Revolution Recap: Victory In The Home Opener (& Revolution Recap Sells Out)

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

The New England Revolution continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win over FC Dallas in their home opener. This week Sean Donahue and Greg Johnstone discuss the match, Bruce Arena’s line-up decisions, Revolution injuries heading in the CONCACAF Champions League and answer listener questions!

